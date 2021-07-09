Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Iligan-Zamboanga game in VisMin Cup cancelled due to slippery floor

    by from the wires
    Just now

    IPIL, ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY - Pilipinas VisMin Cup organizers cancelled the game between the Iligan Archangels and ALZA Alayon Zamboanga on Friday due to the slippery floor at the Provincial Gymnasium.

    The gloomy weather outside the arena rendered the floor unplayable.

    "We would like to apologize to everyone na we'll stop the game dahil hindi talaga playable ang court natin to ensure the safety of the players," said the league's head of basketball operations Chelito Caro.

      At the end of the first quarter and with Zamboanga Del Sur ahead, 13-11, organizers mopped the floor and applied soda to make it playable.

      The game will be rescheduled to another day and the scores will be reset to 0-0.

