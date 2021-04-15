VisMin Cup chief assures (official) ball not to blame for sloppy play

PILIPINAS VisMin Super Cup assured they have no issue with the league's official ball, which became the subject of social media acccusations following the ugly match between Lapu-Lapu City and Siquijor on Wednesday.

League COO Rocky Chan on Thursday said he finds no reason to change the official ball of the tournament after a game that saw both teams commit unbelievable misses from point-plank range and clankers from the free-throw line.

The match led to Siquijor being slapped with a lifetime ban and some Lapu-Lapu players and coaches hit with suspensions and fines.

“Wala pong naging problema sa official ball natin,” said Chan. “It’s a standard and I don’t find any issues with regards to the official ball of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup which is MDC.”

There were assumptions thrown around on social media that the ball might be too slippery, causing the players' sloppy play.

But Chan said the ball has been tested already during the tournament and received no complaints from the teams.

“We have played a couple of games. There were no complaints made by team officials. There is no problem with the MDC ball just to clarify things that are coming out of social media,” said Chan.

Chan also stuck to the league's original statement that the game was postponed due to a power outage.

The league official said there was indeed a power interruption in the area. Despite the power being restored, the league couldn’t continue its broadcast since the internet connection in the venue couldn't be restored.

But Chan admitted they already saw some irregularities during the match, which the league immediately acted on.

“I personally talked to both coaches to ensure that they play the game the right way. I gave already a stern warning to them but the players still continued to do unnecessary things on the court," he said.

“Upon the end of the first half, the management of the VisMin Cup decide to cancel the game and the investigation started,” he added.