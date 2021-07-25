Clarin rips Zamboanga City, nears elims sweep as Roxas sustains streak

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR -- Clarin moved two wins away from an elimination sweep after dismantling JPS Zamboanga City late, 95-69, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Saturday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Clarin vs Zamboanga City, Roxas vs MisOr recap

The Sto. Niño's remaining games are not easy though, with ALZA Alayon Sunday, before capping off their three games in three days stretch with undefeated Basilan on Monday.

Clarin unleashed a 19-2 blast, capped by Marvin Hayes' up-and-under, to turn a 61-62 deficit to a huge 80-64 lead with just 4:34 left in the game.

The victors would go on to outscore JPS in the fourth period, 34-7, which allowed Clarin to go to 6-0, atop the team standings.

John Wilson, who shot 1-of-7 from the field in the first half for just two points, dropped 23 second half points to go with five rebounds and three steals.

Continue reading below ↓

In the second game, Petra Cement-Roxas pounced on an undermanned MisOr, 113-87, for its fourth straight win.

James Castro stuffed the stat sheet in just 15 minutes with 17 points, eight assists, and five rebounds for Roxas, which supplanted Zamboanga City in the standings with a 4-2 record, good for fourth spot.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Continue reading below ↓

Also chipping in for Clarin were Carlo Lastimosa and Hayes with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Joseph Erioubu added 11 points and eight rebounds while Jayvee Marcelino had 10 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

Leading Zamboanga was Jerwin Gaco with 16 points and nine rebounds. Mac Cardona was the other player in double figures with 10 points.

The defeat dragged JPS to 4-3.

Zamboanga aims to get back in the win column Sunday, when it squares off against the 5-0 Peace Riders at 2 p.m.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

First game:

Clarin 95 - Wilson 25, Lastimosa 14, Hayes 12, Eriobu 11, Marcelino 10, Berdian 8, Mangahas 5, Jalem 4, Raymundo 2, Fuentes 2, Baetiong 2, De Mesa 0.

Zamboanga City 69 - Gaco 16, Cardona 10, Yu 9, Lingganay 9, Salim 6, Matias 6, Neypes 5, Ferrer 4, Alvarez 2, Jeruta 1, Belencion 1, Waminal 0, Jumao-as G 0, Jumao-as N 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Quarterscores: 16-22, 33-38, 61-62, 95-69.

Second game:

Roxas 113 - Castro 17, Intic 14, Deles 13, Elmejrab 11, Bondoc 11, Sta. Ana 7, Rifarial 6, Najorda 6, Camacho 6, Pasia 6, Reyes 5, Templo 5, Velasco 4, Casino 2.

MisOr 87 - Baracael 29, Buenafe 17, Sedurifa 14, Munsayac 10, Meca 8, Mendoza 6, Gonzaga 3.

Quarterscores: 28-21, 58-39, 94-72, 113-87.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.