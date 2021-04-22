Vindicated Monbert Arong delivers statement game for Lapu-Lapu

NO question, Monbert Arong was a man on a mission after being absolved from the game-fixing allegations in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

And to silence his doubters, the 6-foot guard delivered a statement game for ARQ-Lapu-Lapu City, coming up big late to help the Heroes take a slim 61-55 win over Tubigon Bohol on Wednesday.

"Statement talaga yun dahil gusto kong i-redeem yung self ko, hindi lang para sa akin pero pati na rin sa teammates ko," Arong told Spin.ph.

The former Far Eastern University guard buried the go-ahead corner three that put Lapu-Lapu ahead, 56-55, with 1:22 left, before scoring on two more lay-ups to ice the game.

He finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists as the Heroes ended the first round with a 3-2 win-loss record.

More than anything, it's vindication for Arong after his name was wrongly implicated in the farcical game between Lapu-Lapu City and Siquijor last week and was initially slapped with a first-round ban and a P15,000 fine.

The league rescinded the penalty.

"Buti naman lumabas yung totoo at confident naman ako sa sarili ko na wala akong ginawang mali that time," said Arong, who's more motivated than ever to show that all he cares about is winning.

"Gusto ko lang linisin yung pangalan ko, pangalan namin, at pangalan ng ARQ Builders sa pamamagitan ng panalo at pagbigay ng best namin sa laro. Although kulang pa rin kami, nandoon yung spirit namin as a team."

"Matagal akong nawala, two years din since na-injure ako sa tuhod mula noong 2018," said the former TNT court general. "Malaking problem yun para sa akin at para sa pamilya ko kung umabot sa worst case scenario na hindi na naman ako makalaro ulit."

Arong is glad his old Tamaraws coach Nash Racela was one of the few who were quick to show his support, giving him the much needed morale boost to continue fighting the good fight.

"Nagpapasalamat ako kay coach Nash as a second father for me dahil niremind niya ako kung ano talaga ang character ko sa court. Matagal ko talagang hinahanap yun since college days ko with coach Nash," said Arong, who last played for FEU in 2016.

"Wala na naman akong dapat patunayan sa mga tao. Gusto ko lang malaman nila na mahal ko yung basketball at mahal ko yung trabaho ko. I think this time, ayaw ko nang mawala yung opportunity na binigay sa akin at i-give ko lang yung best ko every game and trust my teammates and coaches."

