Vico Sotto fumes over ex-PBA player who 'shouted at Pasig frontliners'

PASIG City Mayor Vico Sotto made no effort to hide his disappointment after receiving word that a former PBA player shouted expletives at city hall personnel who were distributing relief goods in their area.

In a Facebook Live session on Tuesday, Sotto claimed City Hall employees were treated rudely by the former pro player after they heeded a plea for help from homeowners of Pasig Green Park Village.

The mayor didn't identify the former PBA player, only hinting that he used to be a teammate of his brother-in-law Marc Pingris and used to be his 'idol.'

"Eto may isang instance, taga-Green Park, siguro naliitan dun sa [ano], alam ko naman may kaya yung tao na 'yun, dating PBA player, kakampi pa man din ng bayaw ko dati, kampi ni Kuya Marc (Pingris) dati, minura-mura ung team leader natin," Sotto said.

"Bakit daw ganun lang yung pinamimigay," he added.

Sotto aired his frustration over the 'sense of entitlement' of some people as the country endures the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has left the entire Luzon island and other key areas under soft lockdown.

“‘Yung sense of entitlement ng ibang tao, grabe talaga. Ito mga frontliners natin na nagpapagod, over beyond the call of duty tapos mumura-murahin ng taong ‘yun?" said the son of TV host-comedian Vic Sotto by Coney Reyes said.

Residents bared two PBA players - one active, the other retired - live in the village.

"Ilan lang naman (ang) dating PBA players sa Green Park, alam mo na kung sinong sinasabi ko," Sotto said.

"Nagpipigil lang ako, gusto ko banggitin ‘yung pangalan niya eh,” he said. "Eh kung naliliitan siya dun sa pinamimigay, ibig sabihin di niya kailangan 'yun. Alam ko naman kung magkano yung sweldo niya dati, di naman siya mahirap."

The popular mayor said he will never allow overworked city staff to be treated rudely.

"Sobra eh, yung mga team leader natin, pagod na pagod yan, nagtatrabaho sila, sa init ng araw," Sotto said. "Pinasok na nga namin yung subdivision para mabigyan yung mga nangangailangan."