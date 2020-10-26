Veteran Chico Lanete brings winning mentality in shift to 3x3

CHICO Lanete may have started as an undrafted talent when he first entered the PBA in 2007, but he sure ended up as a winner.

In his last two seasons of his 12-year PBA career, the Ormoc-born court general won three championships as an elder statesman for San Miguel before his contract ended last season.

But even at age of 41, Lanete never stops winning.

His leadership has been a plus for Uling Roasters-Butuan City in the ongoing 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup, and it all came together in Leg 3 on Sunday as it captured the title and the P100,000 cash prize.

Lanete provided the stability to his side as he poured in eight points in Butuan's 21-20 escape over the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors for a breakhrough titlew in the pioneering professional 3x3 league in the country.

"Sinasabi ko lang sa kanilang be aggressive lagi," he said after teaming up with 3x3 veterans Karl Dehesa, Franky Johnson, Chris de Chavez, and JR Alabanza.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

"Sabi ko sa kanila na bigyan natin ng time for extra workout. Ako kasi, nakikita nila na workout talaga ako, inaalagaan ko katawan ko. Sabi ko sa kanila kung kaya ko, kaya rin nila. Keep working hard lang dahil alam kong may papatunayan pa sila."

The 6-foot guard's wisdom is also unmatched, as he told his wards to keep the presence of the hulking Alabanza on the floor to give Butuan a rim protector down low and deny the scrappy Pasig an inside game.

"Sa nakikita naming lineup ng Pasig, ang lalaki nila at nung semis pa lang, naramdaman naming baka Pasig ang makalaban kasi napakalakas nila at alam nila pano laruin eh. Kapag alam nilang advantage nila, doon sila lagi lumalaro sa poste," he said.

"Kaya sabi ko rin sa teammates ko na kailangan natin na ilagay si Alabanza sa ilalim para may pangtapat. Kung wala si Alabanza, mayayari kami sa poste kaya nag-adjust kami. Nung last minute, nagpapa-sub si JR pero sabi ko wag dahil kailangan ka namin. Thank God na may lakas pa si JR."

Lanete is confident Butuan is ready for primetime after this big Leg 3 triumph, especially now that they clinched the top seed in the overall point standings.

"Grabe yung pinakita namin kasi nung natalo kami ng Leg 2, we regrouped talaga. Tinignan namin yung previous games kung anong lapses namin pati 'yung mga makakalaban namin," he said.

"Sinasabi ko sa kanila na pag uminit ang ulo natin, masisira ang game plan natin at madi-distract kayo. Buti sana kung may cash prize yung pagiging mainitin ulo, pero wala eh. So sinasabi ko sa kanila, let go and laro lang tayo."