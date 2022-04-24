Vera scores 22 as Quezon hands Taguig its first loss in NBL

QUEZON pulled off an 89-87 win over Taguig to hand the Generals their first loss in the 2022 NBL Pilipinas President’s Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Domenick Vera scored 22 points, including the go-ahead jumper as the Barons moved up to fourth place with their 4-3 win-loss record.

Vera takes over

Vera buried a triple and a jumper to help the Barons regain the lead, 87-86, with 2:46 left. Alex Ramos converted a short jumper with 2:03 left as the Barons held on.

The Generals had won their first five games of the conference.

Topeng Lagrama added 17 points, five rebounds, and six assists, and Arvine Calucin chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds for the Barons.

Dan Natividad led Taguig’s comeback from 17 points down to finish with 17 points and 11 rebounds, but his efforts were not enough for the Generals.

Taguig actually opened the weekend with a 103-90 win over Narvacan Panthers-Ilocos Sur.

Fidel Castro had 26 points and nailed six threes for the Generals in the victory last Saturday.

