Valientes counting on home support in Vismin Cup do-or-die match vs Ormoc

THE Valientes begin their tough climb in the VisMin Super Cup when they tangle with the Ormoc OCCI Sheermaster on Thursday at the Zamboanga City Coliseum.



As the third-finisher in the elimination round, Zamboanga's pride needs to beat second-placer Ormoc twice to make the finals.



That would be hard to do as they've lost to the Sheermaster in their first two meetings en route to a 9-5 record.



Home comfort

The Valientes, however, are hoping the Zamboanguenos would come in droves and provide them the inspiration and motivation to stun the Ormocanons (10-3).



The other semifinal pits CPG Bohol (12-1) against MACFI-Basilan (7-6). Like Zamboanga, Basilan needs to beat Bohol twice to enter the finals.



Veteran Reed Juntilla, former MVP of the defunct PBL, and homegrown stars Jonathan Parreno, Gino Jumao-as, Jeff Bernardo and Denver Cadiz, the 5-foot-4 marvel who's easily the most popular player in the eight-team tournament.



Ormoc will be led by former NCAA Rookie MVP Gabby Espinas.



Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"The fans will be our sixth man," said Valientes coach Joseph Romarate. "Our back-to-back wins over ZamPen and Tubigon Mariners show that we are ready. Although we are the underdogs, we will try our best to beat OCCI."



Regardless of the outcome of their VisMin stint, sportsman Rolando Navarro Jr., representing his mother and team owner Cory Navarro, has promised the Valientes of participation in the ABL tournament set in Bali, Indonesia, starting on April 19.



Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

According to Navarro, lower box tickets are almost sold out.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.