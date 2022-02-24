Small guys make big plays as Valientes beat Alza to reach finals

THE small guys made the big plays for Valientes as it stunned Alza, 70-64, to arrange a title match with powerhouse KSB in the Araw ng Sibugay basketball tournament at the Ipil Coliseum in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Denver Noah Cadiz, a 5-foot-5 pesky guard dubbed Raton de Coco (Coconut Rat) and 5-foot-7 Jeff “The Wonderboy” Bernardo starred for the undersized pride of Zamboanga City.

Tougher obstacle

Valientes will have an even higher obstacle in KSB-Iligan, which is composed mostly of Cebuano stars.

Earlier, Valientes subdued Pagadian, 89-83, in another tight game.

The 19-year-old Cadiz and Bernardo, 24, will need help from import Prince Eze, veteran Gino Jumao-as, season MVP Reagan Santos, hefty Jerrom Ferren, toughie Janner Hassan and steady John Waminal if the Valientes hopes to shock KSB.

Valientes, carrying the team name ZVals-MACFI, placed fourth in another Panalay event in Buug last week sans Cadiz, who will play in the Pilipinas Vismin Cup starting on March 9 in Zamboanga City.

The 6-foot-8 Eze, the 2018 NCAA MVP from Perpetual Help, will patrol the shaded lane for Valientes, which is also being backed by Go for Gold, Globalport, MLV Group and MACFI.

