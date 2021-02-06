Valenzuela duo Hubalde, Cabahug take act to Talisay City in VisMin Super Cup

PAOLO Hubalde and Patrick Cabahug take their act to Talisay City in the upstart Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

The duo was supposed to team up with Valenzuela for the next season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), which unfortunately, has yet to resume its stalled division finals of the Lakan Cup almost a year since league operations were suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The core of Valenzuela team actually joins Hubalde and Cabahug at Talisay along with Darrell Shane Menina, a Mythical Team member of the last CESAFI season, Tristan Albina, Kevin Villafranca, Lord Casajeros, Egie Boy Mojica, and Jaymar Gimpayan.

Completing the roster which was presented on Thursday in Talisay are Val Acuña, Steven Cudal, Allan Santos, Mel Mabigat, Joshua Dela Cerna, Lugie Cayos, and Jhaymo Eguilos.

PBA veteran Val Acuña gears up for the VisMin Cup.

Veteran Aldrin Morante will handle the team, with former PBA superstar Bong Alvarez serving as consultant.

Samson Lato, Arlene Lato, and Michael Lato along with Samson Gullas are the team owners, with Jhon Santos as team manager.

Retired PBA great Dondon Hontiveros was also present during the team launching in his capacity as VisMin Super Cup ambassador.

The league will kick off on April 9 under a bubble set-up after being given the accreditation by the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) as the newest pro cage league in the country.