Jawo, Dalupan, Caidic, Gilas take price of place in 'Bahay Alamat'

IF not for the coronavirus outbreak, Valenzuela City could have already unveiled its first local-themed basketball court.

Rep. Eric Martinez said the ‘Bahay Alamat’ or ‘The Holy Grail of Basketball Courts in the Philippines’ was supposed to be inaugurated last Sunday. But that will have to wait after the entire Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine due to the growing threat of coronavirus.

The court, which honors the greatest players, teams, and coaches in the history of Philippine basketball, is located in Barangay Maysan, Bahayang Pag Asa, and is the first locally-inspired playing venue to be constructed in the city after five NBA-themed courts were first built ahead of it.

Photos of great players such as ‘Living Legend’ Robert Jaworski Sr., Ramon Fernandez, Atoy Co, Philip Cesar, the eminent Caloy Loyzaga, among others, adorned the wall of the court.

There is also a tribute to the five most accomplished coaches in PBA history, namely, ‘The Maestro’ Virgilio ‘Baby’ Dalupan, Tim Cone, Tommy Manotoc, Norman Black, and Chot Reyes.

Four fabled teams of different eras are also represented – the 1936 Philippine team that competed in the Berlin Olympics, 1954 Filipino squad that won the bronze in the FIBA World Cup in Argentina, 1973 team which won the FIBA-Asia Men’s Championship at home, and the 2014 unit that clinched a berth in the FIBA World Cup after a 36-year absence.

“These (photos) should remind us all that there are Filipino basketball legends who gave their life and blood to make our country proud,” said Martinez, who just ended a 14-day home quarantine along with Mayor Rex Gatchalian and other city officials after they were exposed to a person found positive of the coronavirus.

“So this should never be forgotten.”

Owing to the current pandemic, the representative of Valenzuela City’s second district said the inauguration of ‘Bahay Alamat’ is on hold until everything normalizes.

“Waiting muna tayo. The safety and health concern of our constituents of course, are first and foremost,” he said.

The five NBA-themed courts earlier launched include the House of Kobe (Barangay Karuhatan), Thoa Wild Center (Bulls inspired court in Gen. T De Leon), Shamrock Garden (Boston inspired in Barangay Ugong), Rock Arena (Houston inspired in Barangay Bagbaguin), and Cubs Center (Spurs inspired in Barangay Maysan).

PHOTO: Photos courtesy of Rep. Eric Martinez's office

After ‘Bahay Alamat,’ two more indoor gyms are set to rise the - Marulas Queens (Warriors inspired in Barangay Marulas), and Red Rockies (Heat inspired in Mapulang Lupa).