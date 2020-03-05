UNIVERSITY of the Visayas completed the Final Four cast of the 2019 Philippine Collegiate Champions League after ruling the Escandor Cup on Wednesday at the Lamberto Macias Sports Complex in Dumaguete.

The Green Lancers got back at Cesafi champion Southwestern University-PHINMA Jaguars, 76-67, to complete a three-game sweep of the Vis/Min Regional Championship.

It was a sweet redemption for UV of coach Gary Cortes as the Green Lancers avenged their defeat to USJ-R in the CESAFI Finals

The Green Lancers beat Holy Trinity College, 97-79, on Monday and Asian College Dumaguete, 89-69 on Tuesday.

UV now returns to Manila for the semifinals to take on UAAP champion Ateneo on Saturday in a rematch of last year's PCCL Finals, where the Blue Eagles topped the Green Lancers.