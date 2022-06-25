Utsunomiya, Ryukyu to represent Japan B.League in EASL

UTSUNOMIYA Brex and Ryukyu Golden Kings will be Japan B.Leaguue's representatives in the inaugural East Asia Super League season.

The Japanese professional league made the announcement on Friday.

"Both clubs are known for their fan-base and one of the most leading clubs with talent and ability. I look forward to seeing both clubs perform well in Asia," said B.League chairman Shinji Shimada. "This is a great opportunity to show the excitement of Japanese basketball and share to the Asian community the passionate fans of each club through the home games held in Japan.

Utsunomiya, led by Yuta Tabuse, Makoto Hiejima, and imports Josh Scott and Isaac Fotu, captured the 2021-22 B.League crown with a sweep of the best-of-three championship series.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ryukyu, which is bannered by former Meralco reinforcement Allen Durham, import Jack Cooley, and locals Koh Flippin and Narito Namizato, was the league's top-seed after collecting a 49-7 win-loss record in the eliminations.

Continue reading below ↓

The Japanese teams will be joined by champion and runner-up teams from the PBA Philippine Cup, the Korean Basketball League, and the Chinese Basketball League, the P.League+ champions from Taiwan, and the Hong Kong-based Bay Area Dragons in the home-and-away tourney which will start on October.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The teams will be divided into two groups of four, with the top two advancing to the Final Four in March with the winner taking home the $1-million cash prize.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.