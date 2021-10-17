Ibaraki suffers another B.League defeat as it awaits Javi GDL debut

UTSUNOMIYA Brex hardly broke a sweat and kept the Ibaraki Robots winless in the 2021-22 B.League season after delivering a 84-69 whipping on Sunday at Adastria Mito Arena.

Makoto Hiejima scored 10 of his 17 points in the visitors' fiery first quarter, which saw them jump out of the gates to erect a 22-2 advantage.

The Akatsuki Five guard went on a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, while also collecting four assists, two steals, and one block as the Brex won back-to-back games to level their record to 3-3.

Josh Scott also did his share with a team-best 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks, while Yusuke Endo added 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from threes. His trey gave Utsunomiya its biggest lead at 27, 87-55 with 4:09 left to play.

Jawoto sees action

Indonesian-American winger Brandon Jawato played only two minutes in the game and went scoreless.

Eric Jacobsen got 13 points, six boards, and four assists, as Atsunobu Hirao scored 12 in the Robots' sixth straight defeat to remain at the cellar while still awaiting the clearance of Filipino import Javi Gomez de Liano.

Ibaraki continues this homestand next weekend against Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix.

It was another dominant showing from the Brex, who took control of the boards, 43 to 26, to dominate the paint with 36 inside points.

Kohei Fukuzawa led Ibaraki in the blowout with 19 points and three assists.

