Utsunomiya Brex completes sweep of two-game set against San-En NeoPhoenix

UPSET proved to be elusive for San-En NeoPhoenix as Utsunomiya Brex swept their two-game series with a 32-point thumping, 96-64, in the 2020-21 B.League on Sunday at Brex Arena.

Ryan Rossiter led the balanced attack for the league-leaders as the Japanese-American big man went on a near-perfect 6-of-7 clip to pace his side with 14 points, two rebounds, and two assists.

Josh Scott added 13 points, six boards, and five blocks, while Kai Toews added 13 points on 3-of-4 clip from downtown.

Makoto Hiejima also made his presence felt with 11 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals, while fellow national team member Kosuke Takeuchi got 10 points and six boards in the victory.

Utsunomiya was more potent in the rematch, going on a 60-percent clip from the field and made 10 of its 21 shots from rainbow country.

That superb showing allowed the Brex to easily drown the NeoPhoenix, starting off hot with a 32-17 first quarter before continuing on stepping on the gas in the ensuing frames to stay at the top of the B.League standings at 38-9.

Kyle Hunt bounced back for San-En with his 28 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as his side fell to their third straight defeat and drop to 11-37.

Nenad Miljenovic scored 15 points and four boards, as Hayato Kawashima had 13 points, three steals, and two rebounds in the loss.

Stevan Jelovac, however, went scoreless in his 11 minutes in the game, checking out at the 9:20 mark and never returning.

Good news for the NeoPhoenix is the possible return of Filipino import Thirdy Ravena this Wednesday when they face the Western Conference leaders Ryukyu Golden Kings (35-10) at Okinawa City Gymnasium.

Ravena has sat out the better part of the last three months due to a fractured right index finger and is raring to get back to action.