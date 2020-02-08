UST Tigers nail 13 three-pointers in rout of Letran Knights

TORRID was the shooting of University of Santo Tomas as it subdued Letran with 13 threes, scoring a 95-65 win on Saturday in the 2019 Philippine Collegiate Champions League UAAP-NCAA Challenge at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Growling Tigers subdued the Knights with three-pointers, going 7-of-18 in the first half before finishing with a 13-of-38 clip, good for 34-percent from downtown.

CJ Cansino accounted for three of those long bombs as he led UST with 13 points on top of four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Soulemane Chabi Yo added 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Growling Tigers were quick to set the tone for the game with a 26-13 lead in the first quarter.

That spread swelled to 39 points as UST got a confidence boost ahead of its duel against UAAP rival Ateneo on Sunday.

Fran Asuncion came off the bench and scored 11 built on three triples, Mark Nonoy had eight points, three rebounds and three steals, and Ira Bataller also scored eight.

"Maaga kaming nag-umpisa," said coach Aldin Ayo of his side's on-point game. "The objective is we have to pick up where we left off last season. Kung ano yung inalisan namin na level ng laro namin, doon kami dapat mag-umpisa."

Kurt Reyson and Pao Javillonar topscored for the NCAA champion Letran with 12 points apiece.

Fran Yu had 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting and committed seven turnovers as the Knights missed the presence of coach Bonnie Tan.

The scores:

UST 95 - Cansino 13, Chabi Yo 12, Asuncion 11, Nonoy 8, Bataller 8, Pangilinan 7, Cuajao 6, Garing 6, Concepcion 6, Abando 5, Paraiso 5, Ando 4, Manaytay 4, Manalang 0, Herrera 0.

Letran 65 - Reyson 12, Javillonar 12, Yu 10, Ular 8, Rocacurva 7, Muyang 5, Fajarito 4, Ambohot 3, Mina 3, Monje 1, Brutas 0, Pambid 0, Guarino 0.

Quarterscores: 26-17; 55-28; 75-38; 95-65.