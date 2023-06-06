Uratex Dream books ticket to Serbia after ruling Red Bull 3x3

URATEX Dream bolstered its standing as the top women's 3x3 team in the country after ruling the Red Bull Half Court National Finals open women's division this Saturday in Taguig.

Kaye Pingol and Co. pulled off the thrilling 16-13 conquest over Fila in the championship game to earn a ticket to Belgrade, Serbia for the World Finals in September.

Perfect Dream

Mikka Cacho iced the game with a split from the line with 1.1 seconds left as the crew, which also included Blanche Bahuyan and Sam Harada, completed a perfect 5-0 tear in the one-day tournament.

"We really prepared for it and we will prepare even more for the World Finals in Serbia," said team owner Peachy Medina.

"It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us. We hope to represent the Philippines and Philippine basketball well at such a grand event like the Red Bull World Finals where you get to play against more than 20 countries."

Uratex went on a 3-0 sweep of Pool B to earn the top seed before escaping La Filipina, 17-16, in the semis and cut the Clare Castro-led Fila down to size in the finale.

It's a solid follow up for a Uratex squad which made it to the semifinals of Asia Tour 3x3 back in April.

Meanwhile, TNT Triple Giga, bannered by Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Gryann Mendoza, and Ping Exciminiano, emerged as the open men's division champion.