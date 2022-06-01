Uratex Dream sweeps Thai 3x3 pool play as PH clubs poised for semis clash

URATEX Dream completed a perfect three-game sweep of Pool A in the 3x3 Basketball Thai Super League Wednesday in Central Ayutthaya.

The quartet of Tina Deacon, Kaye Pingol, Alyssa Villamor, and Eunique Chan went undefeated in Pool A as the Filipino club stamped its class against their foes.

Uratex set the tone early with a dominant 21-7 rout of Jumpshot of Singapore, before following it up with a 21-16 win against NK Bangkok Club of Thailand and 21-14 victory over Luang Prabang of Laos.

It now heads to the quarterfinals where it will face Pool B's four-seed Malaysia Rising Star.

Meanwhile, Discovery Perlas finished Pool B at second place winning two of its three games to head to the playoffs on a high.

The foursome of Allana Lim, Ford Grajales, Sai Larosa, and Hazelle Yam escaped a game challenge from Sriracha Eagle of Thailand, 22-17.

Discovery, though, suffered a slim 21-17 loss to Shoot It Dragons of Thailand, before bouncing back with a 21-14 win over Malaysia Rising Star.

They will brace for NK Bangkok Club, which finished third in Pool A.

Unfortunately, if both clubs hurdle their foes, the Filipino teams are set for a collision course in the semifinals of the invitational 3x3 tourney.

