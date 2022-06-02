Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Uratex Dream settles for silver, Discovery Perlas bronze in Thai 3x3 tilt

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Tina Deacon Uratex Dream Thai 3x3
    Tina Deacon and the rest of Uratex Dream fall short in Thailand.

    URATEX Dream ended up as bridesmaids in the 3x3 Basketball Thai Super League Thursday in Central Ayutthaya.

    Uratex Dream in Thai 3x3 news

    The foursome of Tina Deacon, Kaye Pingol, Alyssa Villamor, and Eunique Chan gave it their all but fell to Shoot It Dragons of Thailand, 17-11, in the championship game as they took home the silver medal in the invitational tourney.

    It's still an admirable finish for the Filipino club which edged fellow Pinay club Discovery Perlas, 20-15, in the semifinals and escaped Malaysia Rising Star, 21-20, thanks to Deacon's game-winning freebie with 28.8 seconds left in the quarterfinals.

    Discovery Perlas also secured the bronze medal with a 21-18 win over Sriracha Eagle of Thailand.

      Allana Lim drained the game-clinching hook shot with 32.2 ticks left as the Filipinas peppered the podium in the invitational tourney.

      Lim, together with Ford Grajales, Sai Larosa, and Hazelle Yam, also took down NK Bangkok Club, 16-13, in the quarterfinals.

