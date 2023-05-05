Uratex Dream satisfied with performance after recent Asia Tour 3x3 stint

THE URATEX Dream are satisfied with their performance in the Asia Tour 3x3 after they were pitted against some of the best teams in Southeast Asia.

Uratex Dream in Asia Tour 3x3

The club of Kaye Pingol, Sam Harada, Shanda Anies, and Eunique Chan reached the semifinals of the tournament recently held at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall against teams that included national squads.

“Nakakatuwa din kasi club team kami pero nakakasabay kami sa mga national teams,” said team owner Peachy Medina. “Magandang feeling ‘yun and I think we can inspire more to play and continue to raise the level of women’s basketball in the Philippines.”

Uratex Dream advanced to the knockout phase following a win over the Malaysian national team but lost a close match against twins Kaylynne and Kayleigh Truong, silver medalists in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippine club was ousted by Sniper Thailand led by world No. 285 Supavadee Kunchuan in the semifinals.

“Kulang pa. Higher pa ang goal namin at alam naming marami pa kaming mai-improve pa,” said Pingol, ranked No. 5 in the country.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Medina is also glad with the response of the fans who watched the tournament that coincided with the men’s division.

“Bago mag-umpisa yung game, tinitignan ko yung crowd kasi usually umaalis sila pag women’s games. Pero nag-stay sila and they cheered us for every shot we made. We are really reaching people who would never take notice of women’s basketball before and for us, it’s already a win,” said Medina.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓