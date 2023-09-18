Uratex Dream defies odds, reaches Red Bull Half Court quarters

URATEX Dream can hold its head high knowing that it gave its all to reach the quarterfinals of the Red Bull Half Court World Final in Belgrade, Serbia.

Uratex Dream in Red Bull Half Court World Final results

The Filipina crew bowed to Australia, 9-5, in the knockout phase early Sunday morning (Manila time) but remained proud of this recent accomplishment.

“Happy kami na naipakita namin na kaya naming makipagsabayan dito. Lumaban kami hanggang dulo,” said Kaye Pingol, who teamed up with Mikka Cacho, Sam Harada, and Blanche Bahuyan in this campaign.

After tasting a tough 17-8 loss to eventual champion Egypt on Saturday (Manila time), the Philippine crew responded with a close 7-6 win over Italy before demolishing Kuwait, 21-7, and Sri Lanka, 18-7, to finish second in Group A with its 3-1 win-loss column and book its ticket to the knockout phase.

Team owner Peachy Medina applauded her girls’ efforts stating, “I asked the girls to represent the Philippines well and I’m glad they did with their gritty performances and excellent display of sportsmanship.”

Uratex Dream even drew praise from its opponents, with the Australian team saying that it was “their toughest game in the tournament.”

This only motivates Medina to continue the crusade.

“Seeing the level of the other teams makes us aspire more for women's basketball in the Philippines. We’d like to reach that level and we hope that our girls, with this incredible experience tucked under their belt, would do their share in helping achieve that,” she said, with the team looking to do more basketball clinics and outreach programs for the remainder of the year.

Uratex Dream is also looking at the WMovement’s Second 3x3 Elite Invitational Tournament as part of its preparations for the second staging of the Manila Hustle 3x3 in February next year.

Over in the men’s side, TNT Triple Giga got knocked out of the last 16 after a slim 18-17 loss to Dominican Republic.

The unit of Lervin Flores, Gryann Mendoza, Tonino Gonzaga, and Chester Saldua lost to Italy, 14-13, before rebounding with a pair of thrillers against Kenya, 10-9, and North Macedonia, 17-16, to place second in Group A.

