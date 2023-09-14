Uratex Dream flies to Serbia for Red Bull Half Court World Final

URATEX Dream heads to Serbia for the Red Bull Half Court World Final as they try to once again hoist the country’s flag high and proud.

The quartet of Kaye Pingol, Mikka Cacho, Sam Harada, and Blanche Bahuyan left the country on Thursday night to battle some of the other national champions in the women’s division.

TNT Triple Giga will also represent the country in the men’s division as this will be the culmination of the Red Bull Half Court season which went to 25 countries this year.

“I am very thankful to the Red Bull organization for giving this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to our team,” said team owner Peachy Medina. “Serbia is one of the centers of the basketball world and it will be an amazing experience to be amidst their basketball culture.”

Save for the delayed release of their visas from the Embassy of Serbia in Jakarta, Uratex Dream has been stringently preparing for these wars, coming out victorious in the WMovement’s First 3x3 Elite Invitational Tournament last August.

That only gives Medina the confidence that the girls can really show what they’re made of in this upcoming tilt.

“The team is ready and highly motivated to represent the Philippines well,” she said.

