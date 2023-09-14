Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Sep 14
    Basketball

    Uratex Dream flies to Serbia for Red Bull Half Court World Final

    Dream takes on world's best in 3x3 world final
    by from the wires
    3 hours ago
    uratex dream 3x3 red bull

    URATEX Dream heads to Serbia for the Red Bull Half Court World Final as they try to once again hoist the country’s flag high and proud.

    The quartet of Kaye Pingol, Mikka Cacho, Sam Harada, and Blanche Bahuyan left the country on Thursday night to battle some of the other national champions in the women’s division.

    uratex dream 3x3 red bull

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    TNT Triple Giga will also represent the country in the men’s division as this will be the culmination of the Red Bull Half Court season which went to 25 countries this year.

    “I am very thankful to the Red Bull organization for giving this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to our team,” said team owner Peachy Medina. “Serbia is one of the centers of the basketball world and it will be an amazing experience to be amidst their basketball culture.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Save for the delayed release of their visas from the Embassy of Serbia in Jakarta, Uratex Dream has been stringently preparing for these wars, coming out victorious in the WMovement’s First 3x3 Elite Invitational Tournament last August.

      That only gives Medina the confidence that the girls can really show what they’re made of in this upcoming tilt.

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        “The team is ready and highly motivated to represent the Philippines well,” she said.

        CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
        Watch Now

        Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Watch Now
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again