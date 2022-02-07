Uratex Dream seeing double in second leg of WNBL 3x3

URATEX Dream guns for back-to-back titles when Leg Two of the WNBL 3x3 season gets going on February 26 at the Hoopla Gym, Angelis Resort in Muntinlupa City.

Uratex Dream made up of Kaye Pingol, Tina Deacon, Alyssa Villamor, and Angel Anies was bracketed in Pool A along with Boost Basketball, We Got Next, Sureviewd, and Angelis Resort following Sunday’s online draw ceremony.

The Dream are looking to mirror their success in Leg One last December when they beat Jiaguel, 21-10, in the title match.

Fiba ranking

Meanwhile, Pool B is composed of Teachshare, Uratex Tibay, Rizal Huskies, JJD, and Dreamers in the second of six legs for the season.

WNBL 3x3 executive vice-president Rhose Montreal said the competition is the league’s contribution to helping improve the Fiba 3x3 rankings of the country. After the first leg, the Philippines climbed from 96 to 63.

“We have opened many platforms for our women athletes and we will continue to improve our craft. We will do everything to reach our goal to be ranked number 10 and reach the Olympics,” said Montreal.

“As we continue to face new challenges in our quest to offer better opportunities for our women basketball athletes through various programs that will allow our players to exhibit their skills, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the teams and participants for your continued support,” said WNBL 3x3 commissioner Haydee Ong.

