Uratex Dream beats Jiaguel to take WNBL 3x3 first leg crown

URATEX Dream beat Jiaguel, 21-10, on Sunday to capture the WNBL 3x3 first leg title at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Kaye Pingol, Tina Deacon, Alyssa Villamor, and Angel Anies overcame Boom Moslares, Pam Payac, Trina Guytingco, and Cara Buendia in the championship game to end the campaign unblemished in six games. They also won P15,000.

PHOTO: WNBL

Uratex Dream got off to a shaky start in the tournament, winning over Amazing by just one point, 7-6, before routing Jiaguel in pool play, 20-8, in Day One on Saturday.

Pingol, Deacon, Villamor, and Anies then blanked Swish, 21-0, and defeated Blue Fire Gasulista, 21-11, for a 4-0 record in Pool B.

Uratex Dream beat Dreamers, 22-4, in the semifinals.

It was a gallant stand for Jiaguel, which spoiled an all-Uratex final after beating Uratex Tibay, 15-14, on a two-pointer by Payac with 1.3 seconds left.

Prior to the loss to Uratex Dream in pool play, Jiaguel won over Swish, 22-4, and Blue Fire Gasulista, 16-14, on Saturday, before defeating Amazing, 9-8.

Jiaguel received P10,000 while Uratex Tibay took P5,000 after settling for third place.

