Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Dec 8
    Basketball

    Uratex Dream beats Jiaguel to take WNBL 3x3 first leg crown

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Uratex Dream WNBL 3x3
    PHOTO: WNBL

    URATEX Dream beat Jiaguel, 21-10, on Sunday to capture the WNBL 3x3 first leg title at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

    WNBL 3x3 news

    Kaye Pingol, Tina Deacon, Alyssa Villamor, and Angel Anies overcame Boom Moslares, Pam Payac, Trina Guytingco, and Cara Buendia in the championship game to end the campaign unblemished in six games. They also won P15,000.

    Uratex Dream WNBL 3x3

    Continue reading below ↓

    Uratex Dream got off to a shaky start in the tournament, winning over Amazing by just one point, 7-6, before routing Jiaguel in pool play, 20-8, in Day One on Saturday.

    Pingol, Deacon, Villamor, and Anies then blanked Swish, 21-0, and defeated Blue Fire Gasulista, 21-11, for a 4-0 record in Pool B.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Uratex Dream beat Dreamers, 22-4, in the semifinals.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      It was a gallant stand for Jiaguel, which spoiled an all-Uratex final after beating Uratex Tibay, 15-14, on a two-pointer by Payac with 1.3 seconds left.

      Prior to the loss to Uratex Dream in pool play, Jiaguel won over Swish, 22-4, and Blue Fire Gasulista, 16-14, on Saturday, before defeating Amazing, 9-8.

      Jiaguel received P10,000 while Uratex Tibay took P5,000 after settling for third place.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: WNBL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again