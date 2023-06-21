UP turns back La Salle to claim first-ever Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup title

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines proved its winning pedigree as it defeated the De La Salle University Green Archers, 87-76, to claim its first-ever Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup title Wednesday in San Juan.

UP vs La Salle Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup final recap

Mark Belmonte had his breakout game with 18 points off the bench, 10 of which came during the second quarter.

UP head coach Goldwyn Monteverde said: “Masaya ako. I’ve always seen his potential. He had his struggles during our other games but he never stopped. So very happy ako kasi whatever he worked hard for nakita naman natin today.”

Despite the Green Archers threatening to come back in the final frame, clutch free-throws from veteran CJ Cansino and Harold Alarcon sealed the preseason championship for UP.

Four other Fighting Maroons also entered double-digit scoring marks, including Francis Lopez’s 16 points. Overall, UP controlled the interior, out-scoring DLSU 48-24 inside the paint.

Evan Nelle led the Green Archers in scoring with 19 points to go along with five assists and four rebounds. Guard Mark Nonoy also chipped in 13 points.

The scores:

UP 87 - Belmonte 18, Lopez 16, Cagulangan 10, Diouf 10, Cansino 9, Alarcon 9, Abadiano 4, Briones 4, Alter 2, Gagate 2, Torculas 2, Felicilda 0, Torres 0

DLSU 76 - Nelle 19, Nonoy 13, Policarpio 8, Austria 7, Gollena 7, M. Phillips 7, Quiambao 7, Abadam 4, David 2, Nwankwo 2, Escandor 0, Manuel 0, B. Phillips 0

Quarters: 30-22, 54-45, 75-57, 87-76