UP Maroons, Mapua Cardinals face off in Filoil Cup opener

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines and Mapua open hostilities as the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup returns on Saturday in San Juan.

The clash between the reigning UAAP champion and the NCAA bridesmaid at 1 p.m. will be the fitting tip-off for the first preseason staging in three years. The collegiate preseason tournament celebrates its 15th year with an opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

UAAP Finals hero JD Cagulangan, Zavier Lucero, and Malick Diouf lead the way for the Fighting Maroons.

Standing in their way on openign day are the Cardinals led by Paolo Hernandez, Warren Bonifacio, and Brian Lacap.

UP and Mapua headlines a tough Group A featuring Adamson, Perpetual, St. Benilde, National University, Arellano, University of the East, and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Paolo Hernandez leads the Mapua squad.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Group B has NCAA champion Letran, La Salle, San Beda, Far Eastern University, San Sebastian, University of Santo Tomas, Lyceum, and Jose Rizal University.

The Green Archers and the Tamaraws face off at 3 p.m.; before the Soaring Falcons and the Blazers clash at 5 p.m.

Teams will go through a round-robin phase, with the top four teams in each group advancing in a knockout playoffs that will culminate on August 27.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.