UP Maroons, EAC Generals march on to PinoyLiga semifinals

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines and Emilio Aguinaldo College scored vengeful wins and clinched semifinals berths in the PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup on Sunday at Activate Hoop Arena in Mandaluyong City.

Aldous Torculas arguably had his best game in a UP uniform, exploding for 26 points to carry the Fighting Maroons past San Beda, 92-76, and into a semifinal match-up against the National University Bulldogs.

The forward also notched five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in the win.

The final four of the collegiate cup have now been determined as EAC are set to face Ateneo, while the Fighting Maroons go head-to-head with the NU Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, an overall team effort led the Generals to victory over the Mapua Cardinals, 84-69, and a Final Four face-off against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Guard Ralph Robin topped the scoring charts for the Generals with 15 points to go with three assists. King Gurtiza backed him up with 14 points, four assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

Still without their key players, the Fighting Maroons were fortunate enough to just be down a point heading into halftime. They eventually found their offensive rhythm and overwhelmed the Red Lions, 52-35, in the second half.

Four other players reached the double-digit threshold for the Katipunan-based squad, with Mark Briones Belmonte and Chico Briones each scoring 12 points and Harold Alarcon and Reyland Torres contributing 11 each.

The scores:

FIRST GAME

EAC 84 - R. Robin 15, Gurtiza 14, Maguliano 13, Balowa 10, Cosejo 9, Ednilag 7, Tolentino 7, Luciano 4, Cosa 3, Bacud 2, Loristo 0, M. Robin 0, Umpad 0

MU 69 - Escamis 20, Recto 15, Cuenco 8, Bonifacio 7, Nocum 7, Dalisay 5, Agustin 4, Igliane 2, Asuncion 1, Agemenyi 0,

Quarters: 24-13, 44-40, 67-53, 84-69

SECOND GAME

UP 92 - Torculas 26, Belmonte 12, Briones 12, Alarcon 11, Torres 11, Abadiano 6, Alter 6, Hubilla 4, Felicilda 2, Gagate 2, Pablo 0, Stevens 0

SBU 76 - Sajonia 18, Tagle 18, RC Calimag 13, Alloso 11, Richi Calimag 6, Jalbuena 6, Etulle 2, Tagala 2, Peregrina 0, Teruel 0

Quarters: 22-26, 40-41, 66-58, 92-76