UP, Letran drawn in opposing groups for Filoil tourney

UAAP champion University of the Philippines and NCAA titlist Letran have been drawn in opposing groups as the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup opens later this month.

The Fighting Maroons, bannered by Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero, and JD Cagulangan, spearhead Group A where they are expected to be among the top teams.

UP is set for a collision course against NCAA bridesmaid Mapua and semifinalist San Beda in the bracket.

Also part of the group are Adamson, National University, Arellano, San Sebastian, and Jose Rizal University.

Meanwhile, the Knights will lean on Rhenz Abando and Fran Yu as they lead the charge in Group B.

Letran is set to duel against UAAP semifinalists La Salle and Far Eastern University in the group in what is shaping up to be an early marquee matchup.

Also part of the pool are Perpetual, St. Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Lyceum, and University of the East.

Only the top four teams from each group will progress in the crossover playoffs where a knockout format is set in place.

All games will be held at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Ateneo and University of Santo Tomas were the only teams which are not part of the tourney with all eight UAAP and 10 NCAA teams participating in the return of the collegiate preseason tournament.

