UP guard James Spencer seeing action in Aussie semi-pro NBL1 South

FIL-Australian guard James Spencer continues his career Down Under as he sees action for the Dandenong Rangers.

It's a homecoming of sorts for the University of the Philippines court general as he suits up for the Rangers, one of the clubs in his home state of Victoria in Australia.

The 6-foot-4 swingman has already logged 4.0 points, 1.5 assists, 1.0 rebound, and 1.0 steal in 14 minutes of action through his first two games in the semi-pro NBL1 South.

Spencer, 21, debuted for Dandenong last April 17, chipping in three points, two steals, and a rebound in a 90-67 defeat to the Diamond Valley Eagles, before registering five points, two boards, and two assists in the Rangers' loss to the Frankston Blues on Saturday.

He had played for the Dandenong youth team before committing to UP.

Spencer previously suited up for Gilas Pilipinas Youth in the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup in Greece, where he posted 4.6 points on 30-percent shooting from deep, to go with 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 15.7 minutes of play.

He was sparingly used in his first two years with the Fighting Maroons, collecting a total of 12 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists as he averaged 6.0 minutes of action in the 14 games in the UAAP Season 82.

