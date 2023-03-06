AFP Cavaliers inch closer to outright semis bid in UNTV Cup

Three-time champion Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) clobbered National Housing Authority (NHA), 93-66, and gained a share of the lead in the 9th UNTV Cup on Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

In posting their 5th win in seven games, the AFP Cavaliers leaned heavily on their stifling final-quarter defense that saw them hold the Home Masters to just 9 points to draw level with the Judiary Magis.

More than extending their winning run to three games dating back to the first round of the elims, the Cavaliers boosted their bid for an outright semis berth – thanks largely to Romeo Almerol and Jerry Lumungsod.

In other games, the OPS-PMS Trailblazers kept their quarters bid alive with a 97-91 win over the PNP Responders while the GISI Furies outlasted the Senate Defenders, 76-66, to grab solo third at 5-3.

Top teams clash

The Cavaliers, who face the defending champions DENR Warriors on Sunday, got a double-double of 22 points and 11 boards from Almerol. Lumongsod also had 22 points and seven rebounds.

With the win, the Trailblazers, who got 29 points from Jhon Kenneth Aljard, 27 from Cris Dalaten and 26 from Robert Jan Faundo, forged a four-way tie for fourth to seventh places with Senate, NHA and DENR with similar 4-3 records.

James Abugan starred anew for the Furies with 21 points while Marvin Enriquez backed him up with 14 points.