Undermanned NeoPhoenix suffers heartbreak loss to Shimane

UNDERMANNED San-En NeoPhoenix suffered a heartbreaking 77-75 defeat to Shimane Susanoo Magic in the 2020-21 B.League Wednesday at Matsue City Gymnasium in its first game since Thirdy Ravena tested positive for COVID-19.

Playing with just nine players, the visitors showed tremendous resolve and even took a 75-74 lead after a Hayato Kawashima three-point play with 1:11 remaining.

But an unsportsmanlike foul whistled on Shusuke Yamamoto allowed Shimane to reclaim the lead on a pair of Hiromu Kitagawa free throws in the final 28 seconds, before Yasuhiro Yamashita made it a two-point game with a split from the line in the last 23 ticks.

The NeoPhoenix still had chances to force overtime, but Kawashima bungled his chances late, condemning the team to its fifth straight defeat.

PHOTO: San-En Neophoenix IG

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Steven Jelovac paced San-En with 24 points, two rebounds, and two assists, while Kyle Hunt added a double-double of 12 points, 10 boards, two steals, and two blocks.

The NeoPhoenix also drew big games from Tatsuya Suzuki, who got 14 points and two rebounds, and Kawashima, who collected 12 points, seven assists, five boards, and four steals.

Unfortunately, playing the game without four players, including Ravena who is recovering from COVID-19 last week, was just too much to overcome as San-En fell to to a 2-14 win-loss record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The NeoPhoenix seek a better showing at home this weekend in a two-game series against fellow cellar-dweller Yokohama B-Corsairs (3-14) at Hamamatsu Arena.

Reid Travis had a solid debut for Shimane with 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks to level its standing at 8-8.

De'Mon Brooks chipped in 16 points on a 3-of-7 shooting from deep, while Naoaki Hashimoto scored 14 for the Susanoo Magic.