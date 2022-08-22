Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Aug 22
    Basketball

    Undefeated Bulldogs, Green Archers favored in quarterfinals

    by from the wires
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    John Lloyd Clemente and the NU Bulldogs take on the San Sebastian Stags.

    EIGHT teams remain standing as action shifts into high gear in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Tuesday.

    Undefeated group leaders National University and La Salle are favored in their quarterfinal matchups despite facing formidable competition in their jousts at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

    The Bulldogs, who completed an 8-0 romp of Group A in shocking fashion, are facing an uber-physical San Sebastian crew at 1 p.m., while Group B immaculate Green Archers are taking on the scrappy St. Benilde squad at 3 p.m.

    See: La Salle breezes past Letran for 7-0 Group B sweep

    Impressive as both NU and La Salle are in the famed preseason tourney, the focus for both coaches remain vested on their team's development though.

    "Hindi namin tinitignan itong standings. Ang importante sa amin, patuloy yung improvement ng mga bata namin," said Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa, who unearthed gems in Steve Nash Enriquez and LA Casinillo this offseason.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Green Archers mentor Derick Pumaren also had the same thing in mind, saying, "This is all part of our program. We want to see our players get tested so that mabuo na namin yung chemistry pa namin bago pa magsimula yung UAAP."

    Adamson, which finished Group A at no. 3, tests its mettle against surprise Group B no. 2 Lyceum in the 11 a.m. matinee, while University of the Philippines and Far Eastern University lock horns at 5 p.m. to cap off the intense quadruple-header in the knockout playoffs.

    Watch Now

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    John Lloyd Clemente and the NU Bulldogs take on the San Sebastian Stags.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again