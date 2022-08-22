Undefeated Bulldogs, Green Archers favored in quarterfinals

EIGHT teams remain standing as action shifts into high gear in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Tuesday.

Undefeated group leaders National University and La Salle are favored in their quarterfinal matchups despite facing formidable competition in their jousts at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Bulldogs, who completed an 8-0 romp of Group A in shocking fashion, are facing an uber-physical San Sebastian crew at 1 p.m., while Group B immaculate Green Archers are taking on the scrappy St. Benilde squad at 3 p.m.

Impressive as both NU and La Salle are in the famed preseason tourney, the focus for both coaches remain vested on their team's development though.

"Hindi namin tinitignan itong standings. Ang importante sa amin, patuloy yung improvement ng mga bata namin," said Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa, who unearthed gems in Steve Nash Enriquez and LA Casinillo this offseason.

Green Archers mentor Derick Pumaren also had the same thing in mind, saying, "This is all part of our program. We want to see our players get tested so that mabuo na namin yung chemistry pa namin bago pa magsimula yung UAAP."

Adamson, which finished Group A at no. 3, tests its mettle against surprise Group B no. 2 Lyceum in the 11 a.m. matinee, while University of the Philippines and Far Eastern University lock horns at 5 p.m. to cap off the intense quadruple-header in the knockout playoffs.

