Unbeaten TNT advances to knockout stage of 3x3 Thai Super league

TNT made it to the quarterfinals of the 3x3 Thai Super League on Saturday in Nakhonratchasima.

The Tropang Giga emerged unscathed in Pool B with four wins at the end of the two-day, pool play.

Despite missing the core of Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, and Samboy De Leon, the team proceeded to beat Udon Wolves of Thailand, 20-19, and Beefman Yokohama of Japan, 19-12, on opening day.

The Tropang Giga of coach Mau Belen then dismantled Chumphon Blue Crabs of Thailand, 21-9, and Luang Prabang of Laos, 21-11, to complete their march to the knockout stage.

TNT is composed of Ping Exciminiano, Gryan Mendoza, Joseph Sedurifa, and big man Adeshokan Odou.

Sedurifa has been graciously lent by J&T Express for the campaign that ends on March 19.

The Tropang Giga will play the winner of the knockout match between Shoot It Dragons of Thailand and SG Lion of Singapore.

Meanwhile, still in the running for a berth in the quarterfinals is Platinum Karaoke which finished second in Pool C with a 3-1 record.

But the team coached by Anton Altamirano and composed of Nico Salva, Yutien Andrada, Terrence Tumalip, and Robert Keith Datu needed to win over Udon Wolves to advance, where the winner will meet Pool A topnotcher 3x3 Paris of France.

Earlier in the women’s bracket, Uratex Dream lost a heartbreaker against Shiracha Eagles of Thailand in overtime 22-21, in their quarterfinals showdown to bow out of contention.

Kristian Elizabeth Deacon, Joan Grajales, Samantha Harada, and Kaye Pingol comprised Uratex Dream.

China 23 won the title with a 21-13 win over China.