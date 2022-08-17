NU Bulldogs stretch win run to seven with rout of EAC Generals

NATIONAL University continued to stamp its class in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, extending its unbeaten run to seven with an 89-77 triumph over Emilio Aguinaldo College on Wednesday in San Juan.

John Galinato paced the Bulldogs with 12 points, hitting two three-pointers, as all 16 players scored in the game.

John Lloyd Clemente also buried a pair of treys and finished with 10 points, while Jolo Manansala had 10 points, three boards, and two assists to fortify NU's place atop Group A at 7-0.

The Bulldogs used a 33-point second quarter to seize control of the match, taking a 52-30 halftime lead but still had to weather the relentless Generals which cut the lead down to a more managerable 12-point final spread.

"Sa amin, di natatapos yung game sa first half. Once na sinabihan ko na silang umayos, they'll put effort na i-correct yung mistakes nila," said coach Jeff Napa.

NU's win completed the top four for Group A, gifting University of the Philippines (5-2), Adamson (5-3), and St. Benilde (5-3) easy paths to the crossover playoffs.

Allen Liwag carried EAC with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds in the losing cause.

The Generals fell to a 3-4 slate.

The scores:

NU 89 - Galinato 12, Clemente 10, Manansala 10, Padrones 7, Casinillo 7, Palacielo 5, Figueroa 5, Libang 5, Mahinay 5, Ramos 4, Tulabut 4, Tibayan 4, Malonzo 4, John 4, Enriquez 2, Minerva 1.

EAC 77 - Liwag 18, Robin 15, Luciano 13, Maguliano 10, Cosa 9, Gurtiza 6, Balowa 2, Umpad 2, Bacud 2, Tolentino 0, Ad. Doria 0, Bajon 0, An. Doria 0, Dominguez 0.

Quarterscores: 19-19; 52-30; 70-53; 89-77.

