    Basketball

    Ulsan overcomes RJ Abarrientos injury to beat Seoul Thunders

    by randolph b. leongson
    A day ago
    RJ Abarrientos
    PHOTO: KBL

    ULSAN Hyundai Mobis Phoebus bucked the absence of Filipino guard RJ Abarrientos to score a 79-62 win over Seoul Samsung Thunders in the 2022-23 KBL season on Tuesday at Jamsil Arena.

    With the Pinoy import nursing a sprained ankle he suffered in practice, Justin Knox did much of the heavy lifting for the visitors with his 18 points and 19 rebounds.

    [READ: Chris Newsome injured in Gilas practice]

    Shin Seong Jin added 16 points from two treys, Ham Ji Hoon had 14, and Kim Dong Jun got 11 in Ulsan's fourth win in five games - and fifth in seven games overall.

    Meanwhile, Ethan Alvano once again helped Wonju DB Promy to a 102-94 conquest of Changwon LG Sakers at Changwon Gymnasium.

      The Fil-Am guard unloaded 11 points, two assists, and one rebound as Wonju stretched its win streak to five to climb up to 5-2.

      Justin Gutang was benched anew as the up-and-down season continued for Changwon as it fell to 3-4.

      PHOTO: KBL

