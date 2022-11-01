Ulsan overcomes RJ Abarrientos injury to beat Seoul Thunders

ULSAN Hyundai Mobis Phoebus bucked the absence of Filipino guard RJ Abarrientos to score a 79-62 win over Seoul Samsung Thunders in the 2022-23 KBL season on Tuesday at Jamsil Arena.
With the Pinoy import nursing a sprained ankle he suffered in practice, Justin Knox did much of the heavy lifting for the visitors with his 18 points and 19 rebounds.
[READ: Chris Newsome injured in Gilas practice]
Shin Seong Jin added 16 points from two treys, Ham Ji Hoon had 14, and Kim Dong Jun got 11 in Ulsan's fourth win in five games - and fifth in seven games overall.
Meanwhile, Ethan Alvano once again helped Wonju DB Promy to a 102-94 conquest of Changwon LG Sakers at Changwon Gymnasium.
The Fil-Am guard unloaded 11 points, two assists, and one rebound as Wonju stretched its win streak to five to climb up to 5-2.
Justin Gutang was benched anew as the up-and-down season continued for Changwon as it fell to 3-4.
