Ulsan overcomes RJ Abarrientos injury to beat Seoul Thunders

ULSAN Hyundai Mobis Phoebus bucked the absence of Filipino guard RJ Abarrientos to score a 79-62 win over Seoul Samsung Thunders in the 2022-23 KBL season on Tuesday at Jamsil Arena.

With the Pinoy import nursing a sprained ankle he suffered in practice, Justin Knox did much of the heavy lifting for the visitors with his 18 points and 19 rebounds.

Shin Seong Jin added 16 points from two treys, Ham Ji Hoon had 14, and Kim Dong Jun got 11 in Ulsan's fourth win in five games - and fifth in seven games overall.

Meanwhile, Ethan Alvano once again helped Wonju DB Promy to a 102-94 conquest of Changwon LG Sakers at Changwon Gymnasium.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Fil-Am guard unloaded 11 points, two assists, and one rebound as Wonju stretched its win streak to five to climb up to 5-2.

Justin Gutang was benched anew as the up-and-down season continued for Changwon as it fell to 3-4.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.