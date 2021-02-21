UCLA rallies late to avoid upset by Arizona State, spoils Remy Martin’s big game

UCLA held Arizona State scoreless in nearly three minutes to post an 80-79 victory in NCAA Division I basketball action on Saturday in Los Angeles (Sunday, Manila time).

Cody Riley led UCLA with 17 points, while Johnny Juzang added 12.

The Sun Devils notched the game’s first 10 points, with Fil-Am Remy Martin scoring eight, and looked on the way to victory but could not make a basket in the endgame, allowing the Bruins to take control and record their 15th win in 20 matches.

Arizona State led 41-34 at intermission.

UCLA is second in the Pac-12 at 11-3 behind University of Southern California at 12-3.

Martin had 25 points on 8 of 21 shooting for Arizona State, which suffered its 11th loss in 18 games.

The Fil-Am guard had 11 career games with at least 25 points.

Arizona State is 4-12 for 10th spot in the Pac-12.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos