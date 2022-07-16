CEU Scorpions battle Perpetual Help Altas in UCBL opener

THE PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Invitational Tournament tips off on Sunday at SGS Gym in Quezon City.

The UP Fighting Maroons are bracketed in Group A with Far Eastern University, Jose Rizal University, Emilio Aguinaldo College-EOG, Olivarez College, and Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas.

National University and Adamson play against Lyceum, Perpetual, Centro Escolar University, and University of Batangas in Group B.

This is the first time since 2016 that teams from the UAAP and NCAA will see action in the UCBL tournament as a part of their preparation for their respective seasons.

UCBL champion CEU raises the curtains at 11 a.m. against Perpetual, followed by duels between JRU and Olivarez at 1 p.m., and Lyceum and UB at 2:30 p.m.

“The UCBL is delighted to be back after about 30 months of hiatus due to the pandemic,” said UCBL President Franklin Evidente. “Still we are very cautious and we will be following all the health protocols during this tournament.”

