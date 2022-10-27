UCBL gets a backer in time for comeback tournament

THE Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) got a much-needed boost after PG Flex Linoleum agreed to be the league’s title sponsor for its re-start next month.

The UCBL – now on its fifth season and acknowledged as the biggest basketball league outside of the UAAP and NCAA – was shelved the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nelson Guevarra, owner of the country’s leading manufacturer of PVC sheeting products, said helping budding cage stars, especially from the provinces, has long been part of the company’s social responsibilities.

“We see UCBL as a perfect avenue for these players to shine so we are again supporting the league,” said the amiable PG Flex owner. “UCBL will be their vehicle to further polish their skills and talents.”

UCBL president Franklin Evidente and tournamen director Horacio Lim said health protocols will be put in place for the safety of everyone concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Full cast

Apart from Guevarra, Evidente and Lim, also gracing the signing of agreement on Wednesday were Col. Bong Nebrija, UCBL director Bernard Yang, Eric Cordoves, Nixon Rellera, Terrence Lloyd Ang and UCBL sales and marketing Head Carmelo Navarro.

Taking part in the coming season are Diliman University, Centro Escolar University, University of Batangas, Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas,Olivarez College and newcomer Guang Ming College-Tagaytay City.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.