UB Brahmans open UCBL preseason wars with great comeback vs Lyceum

UNIVERSITY of Batangas produced the biggest win in the opening day of the PG Flex Linoleum UCBL Pre-Season Tournament by stunning Lyceum, 89-88, in overtime on Sunday at the SGS gym in Quezon City.

The UB Brahmans started tentatively and fell behind by 23 points in the first quarter, then rallied furiously behind the hot hands of Jem de Ocampo and Harold de Guzman to steal the opening-day limelight.

Altas stamp class

University of Perpetual Help and Jose Rizal University expectedly prevailed over teams from the host league.

The UPH Altas leaned on a strong fourth-quarter assault to beat the Centro Escolar University Scorpions, 84-77, and UB for the early Group B lead, while the JRU Bombers demolished the Olivarez College Sea Lions, 86-70, behind a 34-point explosion in the opening quarter in Group A.

De Ocampo topscored for the Brahmans with 21 points, seven of them in overtime including a crucial three-point shot that saw them pull away for good. De Guzman and Jan Villarez backed him up with 20 and 18 points, respectively.

Four players from JRU scored in double figures with Agem Miranda topscoring with 24 points spiked by four triples to go with three assists and one rebound in 22 minutes of action.

Shaw Orgo led the Altas with 16 points in just 18 minutes of play while Steve Flores and Christian Pagaran chipped in 14 points each.

Meantime, action resumes on Tuesday with University of the Philippines taking on Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas at 4:15 p.m., the Altas shooting for win No. 2 against the Pirates at 12:45 p.m. and Far Eastern University debuting against Olivarez at 2:30 p.m.

