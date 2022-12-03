UST's Eka Soriano is UAAP women's basketball MVP

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas' Eka Soriano is the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball MVP.

The do-it-all guard had 92.286 statistical points after posting 14.36 points, good for fourth-best, 6.29 rebounds, and league-bests 7.14 assists and 3.71 steals.

Soriano continues the Tigresses' run in claiming the top individual honors after Grace Irebu claimed back-to-back MVPs in 2018 and 2019.

She also became the first guard to win the award after National University's Afril Bernardino, who won three straight from 2014 to 2016, and the first backcourt player from UST to claim the hardware since Marichu Bacaro in 2008.

Soriano's efforts propelled the Tigresses to trhe No. 3 spot in the semifinals with a 11-3 record. They forced a winner-take-all game against La Salle in the Final Four.

A distant second is Ateneo center Kacey dela Rosa who had 77.0 SPs, Blue Eagle teammate Jhazmin Joson who got 74.714 SPs, fellow Tigress Tacky Tacatac who collected 73.429 SPs, and Adamson's Victoria Adeshina who gathered 72.214 SPs to complete the Mythical Team.

Dela Rosa still won't come home empty handed as she will take home the Rookie of the Year honors with her numbers of 16.42 points, and league-bests 14.08 rebounds and 3.08 blocks.

NU, which saw its historic 108-game win streak end, failed to get a representative in the Mythical Five with Camille Clarin (67.714 SPs) and Karl Ann Pingol (67.5 SPs) finishing at seventh and eighth, respectively.