UST Tigresses score 63-point win over cellar-dwelling UE Lady Warriors

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas delivered an emphatic 63-point demolition of University of the East, 107-44, Sunday in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Tacky Tacatac unfurled 27 points, four rebounds, and three steals, while Eka Soriano almost had a quadruple-double with her 20 points, eight assists, eight steals, and seven boards.

"We had a very slow start nung first quarter and I just told the girls na medyo tight sila noon. Our defense nung second quarter started na medyo nahirapan yung UE," said coach Haydee Ong.

UST had a 34-point second quarter to build a 52-26 halftime lead and kept on pounding from there, forcing the hapless UE squad to 50 turnovers.

The Growling Tigresses improved to 4-1 while keeping the Lady Warriors winless through five games.

Kacey dela Rosa and Jhazmin Joson powered Ateneo to a 67-61 win over University of the Philippines.

Dela Rosa put up an impressive 30 points, 20 rebounds, and seven blocks, while Joson nabbed a triple-double of 11 points, 11 boards, and 10 assists in the win to end a three-game losing skid and rise to a 2-3 record.

Sandra Villacruz added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Eagles.

"We had good games but we're not matured yet. I expected growing pains because our team was filled with rookies, but it's part of the process and part of the growth," said coach LA Mumar.

The Fighting Maroons dropped to 2-3 after suffering back-to-back losses.

The scores:

First Game:

UST 107 - Tacatac 27, Soriano 20, Santos 12, Ambos 12, Villasin 11, Danganan 9, Bron 6, Serrano 4, Araza 3, Villapando 3, Dionisio 0.

UE 44 - Anastacio 8, Lorena 8, Sajol 8, Kone 8, Terrinal 6, Silva 2, Gervacio 2, Caraig 2, De Leon 0, Paule 0, Zamudio 0, Nama 0.

Quarterscores: 18-15; 52-26; 74-33; 107-44.

Second Game:

Ateneo 67 - Dela Rosa 30, Villacruz 12, Joson 11, Calago 6, Miranda 4, Nieves 4, Eufemiano 0, Cruza 0.

UP 61 - Pesquera 16, Bariquit 13, Lozada 9, Tapawan 8, Sanchez 5, Vingno 6, Domingo 2, Maw 2, Jimenez 2, Larrosa 0, Rivera 0, Sauz 0, Gonzales 0.

Quarterscores: 20-22; 35-39; 53-50; 67-61.

