UP deals mighty NU Lady Bulldogs first loss of Season 86

EIGHT-peat seeking NU Lady Bulldogs were dealt a stunning blow by the UP Fighting Maroons, 72-69, in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament at the UST Quadricentennial Pavillion on Sunday.

NU, whose record streak ended at 108 wins last year, has lost two of its last eight UAAP games dating back to Season 85.

Nigerian standout Favour Onoh had 18 points, 15 boards, four blocks, and four steals as UP stayed unbeaten in three games.

Maroons stand tall over Lady Bulldogs

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

UP had a 12-point edge at halftime against the seven-time titlists, 43-31.

NU cut the deficit to a single point at 50-49 ahead of the fourth frame.

With a chance to draw level in the dying seconds, Ann Pingol committed a sorry miss from underneath the basket as a late three-point sequence from UP's Kaye Pesquera and debuting Gilas Women ace Louna Ozar iced the win for a red-hot Maroons side.

"Nothing to say. We're just really happy. We're gonna celebrate the moment but we didn't come here this season just to win a game against NU, we have a mission, we're trying to get that," UP head coach Paul Ramos said.

"I was really excited for my first game. I saw my team was coming off a win and I wanna join that," Ozar added.

The scores:

UP (72) – Onoh 18, Bariquit 13, Pesquera 11, Ozar 9, Maw 7, Sanchez 5, Vingno 4, Godez 3, Domingo 2, Sauz 0, Lozada 0.

NU (69) – Pingol 15, Clarin 12, Cayabyab 12, Surada 11, Canuto 8, Talas 3, Betanio 2, Bartolo 2, Solis 2, Fabruada 1, Konateh 0.

Quarterscores: 23-14, 43-31, 49-50, 72-69.

