Tacky Tacatac leads way as UST rips UP for fourth straight win

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas closed out the first round of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament with a rousing 82-61 win over University of the Philippines on Saturday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Tacky Tacatac led the Tigresses with 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals as they extended their win streak to four.

UST hardly broke a sweat in the game, starting off hot with a 28-13 opener and completing a wire-to-wire victory.

Nikki Villasin added 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals, Eka Soriano got 15 points from three treys, with five steals, four dimes, and three boards, and Brigette Santos had 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the rout.

The Tigresses are in the No. 2 spot at 6-1 behind unbeaten National University.

"It's all because of the hard work of the ladies, of course, working together, relentless defense all throughout the first round," said coach Haydee Ong.

UP, meanwhile, has dropped three of its last four games to fall to a 3-4 card.

Kaye Pesquera paced the Fighting Maroons with 18 points and three rebounds, and Stiffany Larrosa got 13 in the loss.

The scores:

UST 82 - Tacatac 19, Villasin 16, Soriano 15, Santos 10, Pangilinan 7, Bron 5, Ambos 4, Villapando 4, Dionisio 2, Serrano 0, Araza 0.

UP 61 - Pesquera 18, Larrosa 13, Bariquit 8, Tapawan 8, Domingo 5, Maw 3, Lozada 2, Sanchez 2, Gonzales 2, Jimenez 0, Rivera 0, Vingno 0, Sauz 0.

Quarterscores: 28-13; 43-28; 62-49; 82-61.

