SCENARIOS: How UST can take the No. 3 spot from Adamson

THE battle for positioning is down to the lower half of the Final Four, with La Salle and National University in the 1-2 spots.

Adamson University and University of Sto. Tomas occupy the next two places, both with 9-4 win-loss slates.

The Lady Falcons are ahead on tiebreak (2.000 - 1.722 ), and it would take quite a handful of extreme results for the Tigresses to move up to No. 3 on the final day of the elimination round.

Race for No. 3 seed: Adamson clinches with a win

Adamson's final match of the eliminations will be against also-ran Far Eastern University on Sunday.

In their first-round clash, the Lady Falcons took down the Lady Tamaraws in four sets.

Only a loss will jeopardize Adamson's chase for the third seed.

A victory for the Lady Falcons will hand them the outright No. 3 seed, regardless of UST's result in its closing match versus UP.

This is by virtue of match points (Adamson 29 - 27 UST), in which three points are awarded for a three or four-set win, two points for a five-set win, and one point for a five-set loss.

Once Adamson reaches at least 31 match points with a win over FEU, the maximum available points can no longer lift UST to the third seed, even if they prevail over the Maroons.

For the Tigresses, however, one general scenario will see them move past the Lady Falcons for the No. 3 seed — a UST win and an Adamson loss.

But in the event that both teams lose their last matches, Adamson takes the third seed since one match point in a five-set loss for UST will not be enough to overtake the Lady Falcons.

The third-seed will play reigning champion NU, while the fourth-seed takes on league leader La Salle in the Final Four.

Adamson takes on FEU at 11 a.m. followed by the UST-UP match at 3 p.m. at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan.