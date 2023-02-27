Ryan Monteclaro makes Adamson homecoming as Lady Falcons coach

A FAMILIAR face returns to the Falcons' nest as Ryan Monteclaro will call the shots for the Adamson women's basketball team in UAAP Season 86.

Ryan Monteclaro named Adamson women's coach

Monteclaro, who suited up for the men's squad in Seasons 73 to 77, is thrilled to make his San Marcelino homecoming as a lead tactician.

"I am happy and excited to be back in Adamson. This is a great opportunity and a privilege to work for Adamson. There is no guarantee, but we will surely work for it," said Monteclaro in the university's press release.

Taking over the coaching post from interim head Brian Gorrospe, Monteclaro shared his decision to accept the new role for his alma mater while concurrently leading J&T Express in the PBA 3X3 tournament.

"It was Fr. Gregg's [Banaga] despedida party when Boss Gilbert Cruz and Boss [Ibrahim] Bong Nuño, as well as other sponsors and alumni present, talked to me if I could help with the Women's [Basketball] team. Since my schedule permitted me to do so, and it was for Adamson anyway, I said yes," Monteclaro shared.

“For now kasi, patapos [‘yung contract ko sa J&T] and the [season will potentially start] in June. So, in terms of my 3x3 team, hindi naman ganon ka-hectic, so my focus will be on Adamson.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

With the Lady Falcons' newest sideline general locked in on Season 86, Monteclaro reaffirmed his loyalty and full commitment to the school he always calls home.

"For me, it has come full circle. When they asked me [if I am] ready to coach Adamson, sabi ko I'm always ready to coach [AdU]. Ever since my [playing years, loyal ako sa Adamson."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓