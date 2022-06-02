NU sweeps day one to set pace in UAAP women's 3x3

NATIONAL University stamped its class in day one of the UAAP Season 84 women's 3x3 basketball tournament, sweeping all of its four games Thursday at CaSoBe Resort in Calatagan, Batangas.

Banking on the experience of their quartet of Camille Clarin, Angel Surada, Karl Ann Pingol, and Kristine Cayabyab, the Lady Bulldogs wasted little time imposing their presence on the field to go on and take the 4-0 start to the two-day tourney.

NU first squeaked past University of Santo Tomas, 13-9, before dominating Far Eastern University, 15-5, University of the Philippines, 21-14, and Adamson, 21-10.

"We're also undefeated in 3x3 so we have to keep that momentum going because that's what leads to 5-on-5," said Clarin as the teams had to fight through the intense heat.

"The heat is a killer. A lot of us are struggling right now. We're just really fighting the heat. That's our biggest enemy."

UP, though, wasn't far behind as Marian Domingo and Stiffany Larrosa helped the squad end the first day at second place with a 3-1 record.

The Fighting Maroons nabbed wins over Adamson, 7-4; Ateneo, 13-11; and UST, 13-11, to position themselves for a spot in the Final Four.

"Past is past but we learned from those experiences. We are very happy na ito 'yung napo-produce namin. Itong team namin ngayon iba na at lumalaban na," said Domingo, as UP made a stark improvement from its 1-6 finish back in Season 81.

Ateneo and UST are tied for third place with 2-2 records, while FEU, Adamson, and La Salle are in a three-way logjam for fifth with their 1-3 cards.

