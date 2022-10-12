NU Lady Bulldogs proud to continue winning legacy of coach Pat and Co.

THE National University Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday paid tribute to their predecessors and former coach Pat Aquino for paving the way the historic run to 100 straight wins.

"Personally, this win is dedicated to him because he started the winning culture, changing the culture of the NU basketball team to its best," said coach Aris Dimaunahan, who served as an assistant to Aquino from 2016.

"Pare, para sa 'yo to, not only that but also for all of us na assistants niya, including me for the past six years na nag-assistant sa kanya," he added.

Under Aquino's watch from 2012-22, the team won six consecutive championships and produced three MVP awards for Afril Bernardino, and another one for Jack Animam.

Following up on such a successful stint was a daunting task for Dimaunahan, but he is determined to continue the legacy Aquino had left with the team.

"It's always humbling to step into the plate na yun nga, sinimulan ni Coach Pat, and again, it's big shoes to fill, ang laki ng sapatos ni Coach Pat dito but then again, we're just hanging in there as one family with the players right now," said Dimaunahan.

"Our main focus, we're not really looking at the streak, our main focus is improvement daily, and then let the results take care of themselves."

For NU mainstay Mikka Cacho, staying united was a significant factor in this sustained display of dominance.

"Winning, and dedication [kept us together]. Sobrang dedicated talaga. Bawat isa sa amin, sobrang willing talaga lahat and di kami sumusuko, and dun sa sinasabing pressure, we are trained to eat pressure every game and every day."

