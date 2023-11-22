NU Lady Bulldogs back in finals; UP Maroons drag UST to sudden-death

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines lived to fight another day after escaping University of Sto. Tomas, 88-80, to force a knockout game for the last UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball finals berth versus National University.

The Maroons had a historic day with their first women’s playoff win since 2008 and the league’s only 30-rebound outing from Favour Onoh — in either men’s or women’s since computerized stats were first recorded in 2003.

Birthday girl savors record

“It’s a special day for me also we did same connection, we played together as a team the love we showed each other, we stepped on the gas and also the support from our coaches," said Onoh, whose record-breaking day coincided with her 18th birthday.

“I’m very much excited that we won this game. this will give us momentum to face our next game on Saturday,” she added. “We’re gonna celebrate this today, back to work tomorrow because lahat 'to will not make sense if on Saturday we don’t show up."

Perennial titlists NU Lady Bulldogs cruised past Ateneo, 58-43, to stay on course for an unprecedented eigth consecutive title.

Camille Clarin wasted no time in steering NU back to the title series with 12 points, four dimes, and three boards.

One mighty third-quarter charge from Karl Pingol (10 points and three steals) placed the Lady Bulldogs on pole position entering the final frame.

Meanwhile, MVP contender Kacey Dela Rosa paced a tough yet valiant effort for Ateneo with 12 points.

PHOTO: UAAP

UP head coach Paul Ramos said: "I’m just proud of what we have achieved so far. We’re taking one game at a time, I’m really proud of all the girls including the birthday girl and Louna."

Kent Pastrana’s 29 points and 11 boards kept second-seed UST’s title series hopes alive right before a 13-1 UP overtime run extended the Maroons’ fairytale season to at least another day.

Onoh’s 14 points and 30 boards, topped by Louna Ozar’s 25-piece and Kaye Pesquera’s 19-piece, overturned what was once a 20-point UST lead.

The scores:

First game

NU (58) – Clarin 12, Pingol 10, Canuto 8, Konateh 8, Berberabe 4, Solis 4, Betanio 3, Cayabyab 3, Talas 3, Surada 2, Fabruada 1, Alterado 0, Alcantara 0.

Ateneo (43) – Calago 12, Dela Rosa 10, Makanjoula 8, Joson 7, Villacruz 6, Gastador 0, Angala 0, Solis 0, Nieves 0, Malaga 0, Fetalvero 0, Eufemanio 0.

Quarterscores: 13-11, 31-27, 48-37, 58-43

Second Game

UP (88) – Ozar 25, Pesquera 19, Onoh 14, Sanchez 12, Domingo 9, Tapawan 6, Maw 2, Bariquit 1, Lozada 0, Vingno 0.

UST (80) – Pastrana 29, Tacatac 12, Santos 9, Villasin 9, Ferrer 7, Maglupay 4, Danganan 3, Dionisio 3, Soriano 2, Ambos 2, Bron 0, Ly 0, Serrano 0.

Quarterscores: 21-22, 38-45, 59-54, 72-72, 88-80

