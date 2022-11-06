Niantcho hits game-winner as La Salle beats Ateneo in thriller

FINA Niantcho Tchuido scored the game-winning undergoal stab as La Salle pulled off a thrilling 56-55 win over Ateneo on Sunday in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Cameroonian center got a perfect pass from Charmine Torres down low and put the Lady Archers ahead by one in the last 11.9 seconds, completing a comeback from a 55-51 deficit in the final minute.

Jhazmin Joson still had a shot to win the game, but her attempt went in and out as La Salle escaped with the come-from-behind win.

The win extended La Salle's win streak to four and improved its record to 8-2, good enough for at least a playoff for a Final Four spot.

Ateneo, on the other hand, suffered back-to-back defeats to fall to an even 5-5 record.

Lee Sario carried the Lady Archers with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals, including the big three with 32.7 seconds left that pulled her side within one, 55-54, and opened the window for the comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Torres added 11 points, seven boards, and two assists, Joehanna Arciga just missed out on a double-double with her 11 points and nine rebounds, and Niantcho Tchuido ended up with six points, eight boards, one steal, and one block.

Watch Now

Kaycee dela Rosa paced the Blue Eagles with 13 points, 18 rebounds, and five blocks in the loss.

The scores:

LA SALLE 56 - Sario 16, Torres 11, Arciga 11, De La Paz 8, Niantcho 6, Jimenez 2, Binaohan 1, Camba 1, Ahmed 0, Espinas 0.

ATENEO 55 - Dela Rosa 13, Makanjoula 12, Joson 11, Nieves 8, Cruza 3, Calago 3, Miranda 3, Villacruz 2, Eufemiano 0.

Quarters: 18-17, 36-31, 46-42, 56-55.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.