La Salle Lady Archers boost Top Two bid with rout of UP

LA Salle boosted its bid for a twice-to-beat incentive in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament with an 86-67 win over University of the Philippines on Saturday at UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Bettina Binaohan spearheaded the assault with her 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals, as Bea Dalisay produced 15 points and five assists for the Lady Archers.

Lee Sario also scored 15 points, and Fina Niantcho Tchuido got 12 points and 13 boards for La Salle which played without coach Cholo Villanueva but still moved up to second place at 10-2.

UP, meanwhile, slid to 5-7, despite Christie Bariquit's 18 points and six rebounds.

Adamson, meanwhile, routed fellow also-ran University of the East, 82-59.

Victoria Adeshina fired 20 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and two assists to help the Lady Falcons snap a two-game losing streak to improve to 4-8.

Rose Ann Dampios chipped in 16 points, five boards, five assists, and five steals, while Lesli Flor had a do-it-all effort of eight points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Kamba Kone collected 18 points, 16 rebounds, six steals, and two assists as UE remained winless in 12 games.

The Scores:

Third Game:

ADAMSON 82 -- Adeshina 20, Dampios 16, Flor 8, Alaba Angela 8, Padilla 6, Agojo 6, Tano 6, Meniano 4, Catulong 4, Carcallas 2, Etang 2, Ornopia 0, Alaba Angeline 0, Dumelod 0, De La Cruz 0.

UE 59 -- Kone 18, Terrinal 15, Paule 15, Gervacio 5, Lorena 3, Silva 3, Sajol 0, Nama 0, Caraig 0, Tinio 0, Delig 0.

Quarters: 25-17, 45-32, 59-52, 82-59.

Fourth Game:

LA SALLE 86 -- Binaohan 21, Dalisay 15, Sario 15, Niantcho Tchuido 12, Torres 6, Ahmed 6, De La Paz 5, Jimenez 2, Arciga 2, Camba 2, Espinas 0, Castillo 0, Villava-Cua 0, San Juan 0.

UP 67 -- Bariquit 18, Pesquera 14, Domingo 9, Sanchez 9, Lozada 6, Tapawan 5, Rivera 2, Maw 2, Vingno 2, Gonzales 0, Larrosa 0, Sauz 0, Lebico 0.

Quarters: 21-25, 51-35, 68-55, 86-67.